Jack Osbourne has compared his mother Sharon's plastic surgery needs to the upkeep of a car.

The 37-year-old reality star appears with his mom Sharon,70, on the newly-revived 'The Osbournes Podcast' and jokingly likened her infamous habit of going under the knife to the frequent upkeep of a motor vehicle.

Speaking in a clip from the upcoming episode, he said: "I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It’s like a car. Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up."

In response, the former 'X Factor' judge - who is married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, and also has Aimee, 40, and Kelly, 38, with him - simply retorted that plastic surgery should be a necessity for everyone.

She said: "That’s right. Everybody needs it!"

However, earlier this year, Sharon - who has been through five different plastic surgery operations in her lifetime - admitted she had "pushed it too far" with her latest one and vowed not to go under the knife again.

She told The Sun: "That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f****** pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift. I looked like a f****** Cyclops."

Sharon explained that her husband had even offered to step in and help her with the cost of a corrective surgery after she was left horrified by the results of her last one.

She said: " I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f****** mummies that they wrap [with bandages]. I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f***ing joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’ Ozzy said ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone!'"