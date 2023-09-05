Ashley Tisdale is being sued for allegedly causing a car crash.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 38-year-old actress has been taken to court by a woman named Lina Gonzales, who is claiming that the 'High School Musical' star caused her to sustain injuries in a collision that occurred on Hollywood Boulevard in September 2022.

The outlet went on to claim that Lina is now claiming "she's suffered wage loss, medical expenses ... and, interestingly, loss of love and protection " so is seeking damages as a result and her attorney, Michael R. Parker, explained that Lina had been "waiting for her turn to make a left in the left turn lane" but Ashley "changed lanes and collided with Lina's car".

What's more, Lina's attorney is claiming that the former Disney Channel star "made a big fuss about the situation and even allegedly called her names".

Lina is said to have suffered "severe neck and back injuries" as a result of the crash and reports claim that she has since faced $140k in medical bills as a result of the alleged accident and made a plea for $600,000 in damages, although this was rejected.

Despite this, the legal team for the former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actress - who is married to singer Christopher French and has two-year-old Iris with him - has alleged that the claims set out are not exactly as it happened as they claim that there was "no aggressiveness" following the incident and that the two simply "moved on" after exchanging details.

A rep told TMZ: "There was no aggressiveness or words exchanged from Ashley following the crash. After the accident, the two exchanged info and moved on."