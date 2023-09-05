Robbie Williams believes the personality attributes that threaten to "destroy" him actually helped make him a success.

The 49-year-old star has reflected on his own rollercoaster career over the last three decades, from Take That and his solo career to his battle with addiction.

In the trailer for Netflix's new four-part documentary series about his life, he said: "The thing that would destroy me has also made me successful.

"Big. More. Touch the fire. Touch the button. Push when it says pull.

“All of those things have given me my career, but there’s also a detrimental side to it, too.”

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker is proud of the upcoming series, and he recently explained his decision to make sure no stone was left unturned.

He told a New Zealand radio station: "[It's] full of sex and drugs and mental illness. I’m more likely than most people to leave everything in.

"I very rarely, if ever, have said, ‘That’s too much, take it off.’ I normally think that it’s not enough.”

Meanwhile, Robbie recently revealed that he is "teetering on anxiety and darkness" as he approaches his milestone 50th birthday.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: "I’ve got my 50th coming up. Maybe there is a different way to be and do things.

“That gives me an idea for a TV show … ‘Robbie Williams Does Things Differently’ and I just give those things a go. I am constantly teetering on anxiety and darkness."

He admitted a big part of his coping mechanism is to make sure he gets enough sleep every night.

He added: “It doesn’t take much to set me off so I desperately need eight hours of sleep and if I don’t get eight hours I’m not much use to anybody – no more so than myself.”