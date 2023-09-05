Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned heads as they attended Beyonce's 'Renaissance Tour' concert together on Monday night (04.09.23) amid rumours they are dating.

The beauty mogul, 26, and the 27-year-old Hollywood actor were seen chatting in a VIP section of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The pair were seen giggling and Kylie's model sister Kendall Jenner, 27, was also with them in the viral clip shared by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner on X.

It's their first public appearance together since reports emerged that they are dating in April, and following reports they had split.

The reality TV star - who has daughter Stormi, five, and 18-month-old son Aire, with her rapper ex Travis Scott, 32 - and the 'Dune' star are clearly still together despite a report claiming she had been “dumped” by the actor.

Sources insisted to TMZ that the pair are still dating and “any reports that say otherwise are false”.

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie and Timothée have been keeping a relatively low profile since they first sparked romance rumours in April.

The mother-of-two had been spotted leaving the actor’s house in June.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the pair were keeping their relationship “fun” and “casual”.

One insider said in April: “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

Several fans claimed they spotted a “hickey” on the 'Kardashians' star's neck when she shared a carousel of pictures of herself on Instagram at the time.

In the snap, Kylie held her son Aire on her hip as she had one of her hands on the top of her pinned-up hair – with some of her followers noticing a small mark on the side of her neck.

‘Sicko Mode’ rapper Travis has stayed quiet about the talk she is with Timothée, but fans think he used his new album ‘Utopia’ to mock the actor, who is playing Willy Wonka in the upcoming film ‘Wonka’.

In his song ‘Meltdown’, he rapped about “chocolate” and “the Willy Wonka factory” before telling an unnamed former lover to try finding “another flame hot as me, b****”.