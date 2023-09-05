Lily Collins has gushed over her husband Charlie McDowell on their second wedding anniversary.

The 'Emily in Paris' star praised her other half for making her "a stronger, bolder, and brighter human" as they marked the milestone.

Alongside pictures from their special day, she wrote on Instagram: "Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday. And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and in love. You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human. Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other. Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves. I’d walk into the unknown with you any day and every day. With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure…"

Lily previously admitted she feels like she can "conquer anything" with her husband by her side.

The 34-year-old actress - who moved from her native UK to be with her American spouse - has been married to director Charlie McDowell, 40, since September 2021 and the pair have been through "so many changes" together.

She told E! News last year: "We can kind of conquer anything. We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months."

The 'Love, Rosie' star went on to describe Charlie as her "best friend" and said she feels "so grateful" he is close to her all of the time.

She said: "I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time."

On their first wedding anniversary, she said she loves getting to "work" and "play hard" with her husband.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again. Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell and I couldn't have done it without you."