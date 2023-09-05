Alabama Barker sent a poignant message to her haters explaining why she stops herself from "biting back".

After recently calling out trolls for body shaming her, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker says she is better off killing them with kindness.

She told her followers on her Instagram Story: "Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them... what kind of life they're living. The choice they're making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do and how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble."

She went on: "Misery loves company, but we're cut from different cloths, made from different sauces.

"Stay blessed, wish them well, and remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins."

Two weeks ago, the 17-year-old TikToker revealed she has a “thyroid problem" and an autoimmune disease after she was trolled for gaining weight.

She said in a TikTok video: "I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I've weight gained.

"So it would be very appreciated if you guys just kept your opinions to yourself, it would get you further in life.

"Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight, which is causing the weight gain."

Alabama - whose mother is model and actress Shanna Moakler - has gained around "five to 10lbs" lately, but tried to educate trolls that it is "normal for a lot of girls".

She was also keen to reassure her younger female fans that there isn't anything "wrong with it".

Alabama added: "You guys also act like I've gained a thousand pounds. It's like five, 10lbs, which is so normal for a lot of girls.

"Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it.

"There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it then you need to change it, but no.

"It's not the case for me, and I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes."