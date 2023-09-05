Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner.

The 34-year-old singer submitted a petition in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday (05.09.23) to officially end his four-year marriage to the 'Game of Thrones' actress, with documents obtained by E! News showing he stated "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The 'Sucker' hitmaker has requested "shared parental responsibility" with the 37-year-old actress and called for a "parenting plan [to] be established" for daughter Willa, three, and their 14-month-old little girl, who was listed only by her initials DJ in the documents, which he wanted to allow for "frequent and continuing contact with both parties."

According to TMZ, Joe - who requested the court uphold the prenuptial agreement they signed in April 2019 - stated in his petition that the girls have been staying with him of late in Miami as well as "other locations throughout the United States".

The 'Camp Rock' star noted both he and Sophie can pay to support their children and should be required to do so, but wants the court to establish what is fair, taking health insurance for the children into consideration.

Insiders told the outlet the pair had drifted apart because of their different attitudes to life.

A source said: "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

The couple's marriage was reported to be on the rocks last week, with the pair spotted without their wedding rings.

They also recently sold their Miami mansion a one year after purchasing it.

Joe and Sophie eloped after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards before holding a bigger wedding ceremony months later.