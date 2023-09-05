Seal has praised his eldest daughter for making him a "better person".

The 'Kiss from a Rose' hitmaker is happy to have been able to spent quality time with 19-year-old Leni - who he raises with ex-wife Heidi Klum, alongside Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and 14-year-old Lou - in New York City recently and credited the model for changing his life "for the better".

Sharing a photo of them together, Seal, 60, wrote on Instagram: "In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person. Love you, -papa."

Leni - whose biological father is Flavio Briatore but has only ever been raised by Seal and was officially adopted by him in 2009 - commented in response: "so cute! i love you papa.(sic)"

Seal previously gushed about his "proud" he is of his model daughter, particularly because of the way she interacts with other people.

He told E! News: "I'm so proud of everything that Leni has done. But I'm more proud of everything that she is. She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is..

"I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

The 'Crazy' singer called it quits with Heidi in 2014 but his comments came just days after she also heaped praise on the burgeoning model as she admitted she was "very proud" of how her daughter is balancing her career and her studies.

She said: "I'm very proud of my daughter and her modelling. And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already!"

Before allowing her to pursue a modelling career at the age of 16, Heidi previously explained that Leni - who has now starred in campaigns for brands such as Dolce and Gabbana and graced the cover of Vogue - had been approached for fashion work since childhood but held off until she felt comfortable putting her in the public eye.

She said: "She's old enough now. I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.

"Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do.

"The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different. You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."