The 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' script is so "weird" the writer is shocked Disney bought it.

Craig Mazin has collaborated with Ted Elliott - who co-wrote the first four movies in the swashbuckling franchise - on the upcoming sixth instalment, although plans are on hold due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

Mazin told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird.

"And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around.”

Leading man Johnny Depp was axed as Jack Sparrow 2018 in an attempt to bring a "new energy" to the franchise but Disney Studios Motion Picture president Sean Bailey did not rule out a potential return for the 60-year-old actor.

In an interview with The New York Times newspaper, Bailey previously said: "We think we have a really good, exciting story that honours the films that have come before but also has something new to say."

Quizzed on whether Depp - who was removed from the role amid legal issues with Amber Heard - would be part of the movie after now that the defamation trial is over, Bailey answered by saying that the studio was "noncommittal at this point".

The 'Edward Scissorhands' star had mentioned during last year's trial against Heard that he was disappointed that he didn't get to bid farewell to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' after portraying Jack in five films.

Depp said: "My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were.

"A franchise can only last for so long, and there's a way to end a franchise like that, and I thought that the characters deserved to have their way out, to end the franchise on a very good note. I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."