Joe Jonas "never wanted" to divorce Sophie Turner.

The 34-year-old pop star tied the knot with 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie, 27, in 2019 and has Willa, three, as well as a 14-month-old daughter - who is known only as DJ publicly -with her but filed for divorce on Tuesday (05.09.23) and now an insider has claimed that calling time on their marriage was the "last resort" for him.

A source told PageSix: "Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported."

The insider went on to add that tensions "just kept building" and former Disney Channel star Joe eventually felt as if there was nothing he could to to "salvage" his four-year marriage to Sophie.

The source said: "It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage

Documents obtained by E! News showed that the 'Camp Rock' star had stated that the marriage between the parties is "irretrievably broken" and a source later claimed that they had spent the "whole summer apart" because of work commitments.

A source told PEOPLE: "[They spent] the whole summer apart ... They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months ... As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK."

The insider went on to say the couple "haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably". They added: "As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time. They did have a prenup."