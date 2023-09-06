'Starfield' creator Todd Howard thinks there is still a place for console exclusives and long games.

The man behind Bethesda's new space epic - who previously served as game director on 'Skyrim' and 'Fallout 4' - has defended the decision to release the title as an exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox platform, meaning PlayStation gamers are missing out.

He told the BBC: "When you're making something exclusive then the more you can focus.

"You know this is the hardware or the thing people are playing on, so the ability to focus on that always yields a better product. You do want people to be able to access it of course.

"But being with Xbox means there is an ease of access for us and I'm told we're expecting more people playing this launch than anything we've ever done before and that's despite the success of our previous games.

"I do also think people attach brands to certain games. When you think of 'Zelda' you think of the Switch and I think there are times when that can be a real benefit."

Bethesda Game Studios has established a reputation for in depth RPGs which players can invest hundreds of hours in.

Shrugging off any potential concerns, Todd added: "In my career I've found two things about people who play games. Often they do play one title for a really long time rather than moving on to something new.

"But even if they only play for 10 or 20 hours, finish the main story, save the world then move on, they'll have at least seen all the other choices that could have been taken.

"It means those 20 hours will be different for every player because they were exposed to so much choice - which impacted their appreciation of the story and experience."