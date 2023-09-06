Dionne Warwick wants a showdown with Elon Musk over the changes he's been making to Twitter.

The music veteran is a longtime user of the social media platform - which is now known as X after new owner Musk changed its name -but she's not happy with some of the ideas the billionaire businessman has been putting forward since he took over the company in 2022 including his plan to remove the block function which is often used to clamp down on trolls.

Speaking to PEOPLE, 82-year-old Dionne insisted she wants to have a serious chat with Musk. She explained: "I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he's doing or if he knows what he's doing."

In a previous interview with the publication in December, Dionne said of Musk: "I have to meet him. I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That's prior to knowing exactly what he's going to do. He's new to the game.

"His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there's a way to do it. That's one of the conversations I'm going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?"

Her latest comments come after Musk shared his intention to remove the block function in a post on the social media site which read: "Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs."

Reports suggest the block feature - which allowed users to deny access to their feed and activity - will be replaced solely by the mute button which allows muted users to still see and interact with feeds.

Back in May, Dionne joked she would be taking over the role of Twitter's CEO after Musk stepped down from the role. In a post on the site, she teased: "I am excited to officially take on the role as CEO of Twitter. This has been in the works for months."