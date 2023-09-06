Dame Twiggy thinks she was the "first working-class" model.

The 73-year-old star - whose real name is Lesley Lawson - was spotted at the age of 16 and went on to become one of the cultural icons of the 1960s but explained that at that time she was one of the few to have come from an ordinary school and background.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: "I was probably the first working-class model. Most models came out of school, went to finishing school, came out and became a model. I was at grammar school and very happy doing that. But then somebody saw me, I had my hair cut and that was it!"

Twiggy - whose life as a famous teenager has now been turned into 'Close Up: The Musical', which will run at the Menier Chocolate Factory from September - went on to add that when it comes to retaining her youth, surgery is not for her and believes that because she is generally "happy" in life, it shows in her face.

She added: "In the late 1960s, I met Ken Russell, the film director and he put me in 'The Boy Friend' and he was quite a trailblazer. From there, I ended up starring on Broadway and that was scary but amazing.

"I think you have to be careful but it's every woman's right to do what they do. It's not my thing. I'm happy, I love my life and I think that shows in your face. As well as the play, I've been doing this podcast 'Tea With Twiggy' and I wanted it to be like me and my mates going out and having a chat."