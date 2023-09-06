Steve Harwell's Smash Mouth bandmates were reportedly unable to say goodbye to their pal in person prior to his death.

The group's frontman passed away on Monday (04.09.23) at the age of 56 after suffering from liver failure and he spent his final days in a hospice before being allowed to receive end of life care at his home in Idaho - but TMZ.com reports he didn't want any visitors while he was there so the other members of Smash Mouth were not allowed in to see him before he died.

The band's manager Robert Hayes told the outlet Steve asked for privacy at the end because he didn't want a large gathering at his house - so the only people who were allowed to see him on his deathbed were his family, his fiance, her family and his manager.

Hayes is said to have explained to the publication that Steve was on good terms with the other musicians and they were able to send him their best wishes over the phone.

The musician's death was confirmed earlier this week with a representative telling E! News: "Steve Harwell passed away this morning September 4, 2023 at his home in Boise Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably."

The rocker battled alcohol addiction over the years and had suffered liver failure and retired from the band in October 2021 due to his poor health. His spokesperson said at the time: "Despite Steve's best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band's millions of fans around the world."

Smash Mouth formed in 1994, and their hits included 1997's 'Walkin' on the Sun' as well as 'All Star' and their rendition of The Monkees' classic 'I'm A Believer' which featured in 2001's 'Shrek' movie.