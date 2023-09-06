Peter Phillips wants to "align with the core values" of King Charles.

The 45-year-old royal - who is the son of Princess Anne and her former husband Mark Phillips - has teamed up with his business partner Rob Derry to create the UK's largest festive ice rink on the helipad at Kensington Palace and explained how ICE at Kensington Palace adheres to his uncle's famous sustainability activism.

He told Hello Magazine: "Given the location we're at, when we came up with the concept, we wanted to drive towards the sustainability piece, but the simple fact of the matter is where we are, and whose backyard we're in. We very much have to align with their core values, and so we were aligned with the King's Earth Charter, the Terra Carta, and obviously with the Sustainable Markets Initiative, their SMI."

The royal went on to add that the sustainability mantra runs through every element of the ice rink and explained why he chose the royal residence as the backdrop.

He added: "That is really driving all that we are doing. So, all the way through from our suppliers to our games providers, to food providers, and so and so forth, and all of our partners as well, everyone needs to be able to sign up to the process of sustainability and how we can make a winter event more sustainable. Rob Derry, my business partner who ran many ice rinks around the country for five or six years, knows all there is to know about ice rinks, knows a lot more than I do. And he approached me and said, 'Do you know anywhere in central London? Can you think of anywhere?

"I've obviously done a number of events in central London, and on this site, so we looked at it and we started to come up with some plans. And then started to approach the household in the manner that you have to approach them, to be able to plant the seed and see if we could make something happen. And fortunately, we're now in a position where we hopefully will be able to."