YouTube has started testing out a gaming service.

The video-sharing website receives more than 122 million users a day logging on to watch music videos, content creators, and suchlike but now the social media giant has announced that it is testing out Playables, which will see them branch out into the market of video games for the very first time.

In a blog post, YouTube said: "We’re starting to test a new experience on YouTube called “Playables”. Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. If you’re part of this experiment, you’ll see a section on YouTube called “Playables” that will appear alongside other content on the home feed. We’re testing this with a limited number of users to start. You can view and control your Playables history and saved game progress in YouTube History."

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for the Google-owned platform explained that the new venture had been on the cards for a while and that experiments were constantly underway.

In June, the spokesperson told TechCrunch: "Gaming has long been a focus at YouTube/ We’re always experimenting with new features, but have nothing to announce right now.