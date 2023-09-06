Sofia Richie thinks individuality is key when it comes to style.

The 25-year-old model has captivated the internet with her taste for fashion and says that she looks to avoid copying others when it comes to dress sense.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: "Aesthetic embodies everything I’m trying to express in my personal style.

"I’ve definitely honed [it] the last few years.

"Naturally, our tastes evolve, but I don’t believe in jumping on a trend just because it’s what everyone else is wearing. I think it’s important to be your own person and recognize when something does or doesn’t feel true to you.

"I really enjoy 70s and 80s style—the way they expressed themselves and had fun with fashion has been a big source of inspiration for me."

Sofia - the youngest daughter of music legend Lionel Richie - has launched her new jewellery collaboration with New York City-based brand David Yurman and praised the effort that goes into every piece.

She said: "While on set for the campaign shoot, I learned that David Yurman’s original twisted cable design was created more than 40 years ago and was inspired by the twisted metal ropes of the Brooklyn Bridge.

"When I learned that David was a sculptor, it all just clicked, like, Aha! You can really see that in the shape, the lines, the level of care and detail in each and every piece.

"The collection is incredibly versatile - whether you're in jeans and a t-shirt or getting dressed up, each piece feels like a statement and effortlessly chic."