Sadie Sink is at her most confident when she looks natural.

The 'Stranger Things' actress finds the glitz and glamour of red carpets "overwhelming" and tries to ease any stress by wearing things that she is comfortable with.

She told Elle: "Red carpets are such weird, overwhelming places to be as it is, so I don't like wearing anything that like looks too out of place on me. The most important thing I've learned is to do those things that make me feel as myself as possible. Even though I'm wearing clothes that aren't mine and there's new people around me, as far as I can feel comfortable and like myself, that's what I aim for above anything else.

"I like looking like myself, the Sadie I see in the mirror everyday - that's when I feel the most confident. Let the freckles show, that's always the most important."

As a redhead, the 21-year-old star revealed that she looks up to fellow flame-haired actresses Julianne Moore and Emma Stone for beauty inspiration.

She added: "I definitely look to a lot of other redheads when I'm thinking about beauty looks to try because I have similar colouring. Julianne Moore is one, Emma Stone... I definitely look to them for inspiration a lot. I also like to come up with my own looks as well, I don't have a Pinterest board or anything though!"

Sadie explained that she would prefer to wear makeup from the 1990s and loves the tones used by the characters in the comedy series 'Friends'.

She said: "The nineties had a more natural approach; the neutral tones in the make-up looks on 'Friends' are perfect."