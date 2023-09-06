Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made the "united decision" to divorce.

The 34-year-old pop star tied the knot with 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie, 27, in 2019 and has Willa, three, as well as a 14-month-old daughter - who is known only as DJ publicly -with her but filed for divorce on Tuesday (05.09.23)

In a joint statement, Joe and Sophie wrote on Instagram: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Documents obtained by E! News on Tuesday (05.09.23) showed that the 'Camp Rock' star had stated that the marriage between the parties is "irretrievably broken" and a source later claimed that they had spent the "whole summer apart" because of work commitments.

A source told PEOPLE: "[They spent] the whole summer apart ... They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months ... As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK."

Just hours after the news, it was claimed that divorce was a "last resort" for the pair.

A source told PageSix: "Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls. An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported."