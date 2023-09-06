Heidi Klum has found a "partner in crime" with her husband.

The 50-year-old supermodel tied the knot with musician Tom Kaulitz, 34, in 2019 and explained that she is able to talk about "everything" with him as she noted how "nice" is to have a confidant by her side as she goes through life.

She told People: "I feel like I really have a partner in crime. We talk about big things, small things, everything in between. It's nice to plan things with someone and have really someone by your side to do everything with — the big things and the small things."

Meanwhile, Heidi - who is mother to Leni, 18, with ex-partner Flavio Briatore as well as Henry, 17 · Johan, 16, and 13-year-old Lou with former husband Seal - went on to add that her husband often watches her as a judge on 'America's Got Talent' but gets "even more nervous" when he turns up to watch the show in person in the studio.

She added: "He also knows how nervous I always get. And then when he is here, I get even more nervous"

Heidi had recently been rumoured to maintain her slim figure by eating just 900 calories a day, but she was quick to quash the notion so that others did not feel the need to emulate such a low-nutrition diet plan.

She told ExtraTV: “That is 100% not true. I don't even know where this came from. And this is why I had to step in and say something. People write things about you all the time. And most of the time there aren't true. But when I feel like it's about other people's health, then I feel like I have to step in. “I've never counted my calories. I never had to, I can kind of eat what I want.

“I eat right for many, many years, you know, I feel like it's all about the right choices, picking the right choices, and I know what is right from wrong for my body. But like to say that I only take 900 calories a day, it is insane.”