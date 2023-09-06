Travis Barker will resume Blink-182's tour after Kourtney Kardashian's medical emergency.

Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 47, are expecting their first child together but she was rushed into surgery last week to save the baby from a "life-threatening" situation.

However, Travis revealed he is now ready to return to his band's tour after the procedure "went well".

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

Kourtney previously shared that she had to have urgent fetal surgery" to save her baby's life.

She shared on Instagram: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Kourtney has three children - Scott, Penelope and Reign - with her former partner Scott Disick, while Travis has two biological children - Alabama and Landon - with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is a stepfather to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya.