Kendra Wilkinson has been rushed to the emergency room after suffering a panic attack.

The 38-year-old star was reportedly joined by her ex-husband Hank Baskett as she went to hospital after being unable to sleep on Tuesday (05.09.23) night.

As reported by TMZ, Kendra was "desperate for help" when she arrived at the hospital, and pleaded "for someone to get her to a doctor".

A spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that the star "isn't hospitalised", adding: "She went to the emergency room and will be going home soon."

It's said she had become overwhelmed trying to balance life as a mother of two with her career in real estate.

Earlier this year, Kendra - who has son Hank, 13, Alijah, nine, with her ex-husband - reflected on the challenges of being a single mum and taking on the demanding career.

She told ET: "I mean, look, it's really hard being a single mom, you know, alone.

"Starting a new career in real estate on a TV show, it's hard work because not only am I trying to focus on building my new career, I am a single mom on top of it."

The 'Kendra Sells Hollywood' star is now in the second season of her show, and she's "officially in the real estate game".

She added: "So it's a whole different ball game. I’m still a single mom, it's a lot of pressure - it's a lot of pressure to start a new career with the world watching."

Kendra rose to fame as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends and a Playboy model on reality show 'The Girls Next Door' from 2005 and 2009, when she tied the knot with Hank.

They split in 2018, one year after her show 'Kendra On Top' also came to an end.

Speaking in June, she told Melissa Gorga: "I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show.

"I had a TV show every year until my divorce. Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I'm left with no marriage, I'm left with no show, I had to move into a little house — I didn't understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing for years.

"I didn't have fame. I didn't have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn't know who I was. I was like so lost."