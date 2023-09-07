Kevin Costner has accused his estranged wife of waging a "relentless jihad" against his character.

The 68-year-old actor's ex Christine Baumgartner - with whom he has children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace - filed for divorce in May this year, and he said at the time that "circumstances beyond his control" led to their split.

In documents filed last week prior to their hearing about child support, Costner's lawyers claimed his ex was making "utterly false" points in her case.

As reported by People magazine, his attorneys wrote in the documents: "Christine argues that Kevin 'steadfastly refuses' to pay child support sufficient to meet the children’s reasonable needs.

"That is demonstrably false and purposely inflammatory.

"The parties simply differ on what 'reasonable needs' means in the context of child support."

Describing her "attack" as "a smoke screen", they added: "Christine’s relentless 'jihad' against Kevin’s character adds a level of animosity to this proceeding that is wholly unnecessary, and meant to distract from the intellectual exercise at hand."

On Friday (01.09.23), the judge ruled that Costner will pay Christine $63,209 per month instead of the $161,592 she was looking for.

On Wednesday (06.09.23), Judge Thomas Anderle ruled that Christine, 49, has to cover $14,000 of her husband's legal costs which he has accrued while trying to understand their prenuptial agreement.

During the ruling, the judge added that this is "certainly a case of consequence".

In a request for order filed in California Superior Court, which were obtained by People magazine last month, Costner's attorneys called on the court to compel Christine to respond to their questions.

They claimed she "refuses to make known all of her contentions regarding the validity of the PMA", adding: "The objections she has mustered in an effort to not disclose her contentions are frivolous.

"She says she does not understand words like ‘understood’ or ‘negotiation,’ so she cannot answer this discovery.”

The totalled the legal fees at $14,237.50, as they continued: "Discovery is not a game of chicken. Kevin should never have been required to spend money to file a motion.”

Taking to the stand during the two-day hearing last week, Costner said: "My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine."

The former couple will return to court in December to determine the validity of their premarital agreement.