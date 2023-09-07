Kendall Jenner has no plans to launch her own beauty brand.

The 27-year-old model is a big fan of experimenting with makeup and "learning from makeup artists on set", but she doesn't want to follow in the footsteps of her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian by starting her own company.

Speaking to W magazine, she said: "I love wearing makeup, playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set, but I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products.

"I think I'll leave that to the pros who know what they're doing and have a passion for it — like my sisters."

Although she has collaborated with her younger sister on Kylie Cosmetics, she won't be taking the next step.

And this summer Kendall signed on as the newest global ambassador for L'Oreal, opting to partner up with the iconic brand rather than starting her own.

However, she does have her own tequila brand 818, which she founded in 2021, and her family have been a huge source of inspiration in the business world.

She added: “I come from a long line of businesswomen—even my grandmother and my great-grandmother had their own businesses.

"I watched them when I was very, very young, and I watched my mom [Kris Jenner] find her way.

“She never went through any sort of training to do the things that she did. She just bossed it out.”

Meanwhile, Kendall is happy to keep busy and balance her various ventures.

She explained: “I’ve learned to be a leader, and to recognise that my energy affects everybody else’s energy.

“It’s about keeping it positive, uplifting, and really driven.

"I want everybody to feel inspired at all times, so I’ve been learning how to play that role and be that person for the whole team.”