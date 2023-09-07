Megan Fox's hairstylist wanted her dramatic new colour to match her "fiery personality".

The 'Transformers' star has changed her look and gone with a "bold" and vibrant red colour and layered bob, taking her style to another level as she's been seen out and about in New York City with Machine Gun Kelly.

Explaining the change, stylish Dimitris Giannetos told E! News: "We wanted something major that was jaw dropping for Megan.

"Just like her fiery personality, this look is so bold."

Dimitris explained that the 37-year-old actress was keen to change things up before the autumn months, and get ahead of the "trend".

He added: "Megan was ready for a bold change, and now seemed like the perfect time, especially since red shades are on trend for the fall."

To get Megan's epic new look, he went with Lime Crime's Unicorn Hair Full Coverage Dye to make "this transformation so easy and attainable".

When it comes to the colour itself, Dimitris revealed: "I simply mixed the bright red shades Valentine and Flaming Red and applied it to the hair in sections.

"It also includes conditioning ingredients, which is why I love using it, the color lasts and moisturizes your hair beautifully."

Meanwhile, Megan - who has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green and is engaged to MGK - is releasing her first volume of poetry, titled 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous', in November and hopes the book can inspire other people to "take back their happiness and their identity" by speaking out about the hidden issues that have taken a toll on their lives.

Sharing a photo of the book's cover, which features a mouth biting a snake, on Instagram, she wrote: “i wrote a book [broken heart emoji]

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence.

“I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.

“My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness. (sic)"