Pamela Anderson is embracing a "natural" look for the "new chapter" in her life.

The 56-year-old actress - who became a global sex symbol on 'Baywatch' in the 1990s - is keen to go against the grain when it comes to her outlook on beauty.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "The 90's was the 90's, and now it's 2023. I like to do things that are different, I feel like... [and] this is a new chapter of my life."

And while Pamela likes ditching makeup, she joked that "natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror".

The former model rocked some Pandora diamonds for the brand's Lab Grown Diamond District launch during New York Fashion Week, and admitted it was nice to dress up.

She added: "It's funny because, you know, I'm always in the garden now. I always have dirt under my nails.

"So it's nice to wear diamonds just to glam it up a little bit."

Last month, Pamela revealed her decision to embrace a fresh faced style came after her breakup artist Alexis Vogel died from breast cancer in 2019.

She told Elle: "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup."

She described the minimalist look at "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too", and it goes well with her longstanding outlook on life.

She explained: "I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone's doing.

"I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older.

"And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really... what’s happening to me?' It’s a journey."

Despite this, Pamela admitted to being in a "good place" at the moment.

She shared: "I feel rooted for. I feel good. I’m in a good place."