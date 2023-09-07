Emily Ratajkowski has declared it's "chic to be divorced by the age of 30".

The 32-year-old 'Blurred Lines' star - who split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage - has applauded "hot" young divorcees for ditching the "married fantasy" and urged them to feel good about their good about their life choices because they should see divorce as a positive step.

She made the comments in a video posted on TikTok, which she captioned: "Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30." In the clip, Emily explained: "So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30.

"As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better. Being in your 20s is the trenches."

She went on to add: "There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realising that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be.

And then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you."

Emily ended the video by addressing anyone who is dealing with divorce, adding: "So for all those people who are feeling stressed ... about being divorced. It's good. Congratulations."

Since splitting from Sebastian - the father of her two-year-old son Sylvester -Emily has been romantically linked to 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, comedian Eric Andre and pop singer Harry Styles.

The ‘Gone Girl’ actress also recently admitted she'd love to date a woman in the future. She told HommeGirls magazine: “I would love to [date a woman] ... [I'm] waiting for the right one to come along ... I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!'"