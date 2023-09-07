Nintendo UK has helped launch the Digital Schoolhouse Splatoon 3 Tournament to revolutionise computing education.

The gaming giant has teamed up with Digital Schoolhouse (DSH) on the tournament, which is open to students aged 12 to 18.

It will see them take on real life industry roles to whittle down hopeful players in their school to a team of four, who will then battle with other schools in regional and national qualifiers before the grand final.

Kalpesh Tailor, Head of Communications at Nintendo UK, said: “Through our continued partnership with Digital Schoolhouse for many years now we have been thrilled to see so many smiles on the faces of students who have engaged and competed in the Digital Schoolhouse Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Team Battle.

"This academic year we are excited to bring a fresh approach to the programme with a newly created Splatoon 3 Tournament.

"We are confident this tournament and its educational activities will continue to help inspire the next generation of young minds in the UK.”

Shahneila Saeed, Director at Digital Schoolhouse and Head of Education at Ukie, added: “We know students can’t aspire to jobs they don’t know exist, and with careers education traditionally being dry and uninspiring, the Digital Schoolhouse Splatoon 3 Tournament is a game changer.

"The immersive experience reimagines what good careers education can be, helping students discover how the things they enjoy and are good at can contribute towards their future professional life in a fun, hands-on environment.

"We’re excited to be launching the Digital Schoolhouse Splatoon 3 Tournament with Nintendo UK and hope to reach even more schools and pupils than ever before.”

With the tournament led by Digital Schoolhouse (DSH) and supported by Nintendo UK, it provides students the opportunity to meet and learn from influential industry leaders, allowing them to thrive in the tournament beyond competing as players.

Previous students have fed back how the programme has not only successfully helped them secure admission at universities of their choice to study computing and video games related degree courses, but also build the smart skills needed to succeed in their professional life.

For more information, head to: https://www.digitalschoolhouse.org.uk.