Respawn is working on some very exciting new projects.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has teased some big upcoming releases from the 'Apex Legends' and 'Star Wars Jedi' studio, noting that EA has only done "a few" acquisitions as he praised the work they've done with Respawn since their 2017 deal.

While speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2023, he's quoted by the Video Games Chronicle as saying: “We haven’t done that many acquisitions, we’ve done a few.

"Respawn of course was maybe one of the most incredible acquisitions ever done in the industry.

“They’re an incredible team and they’ve created incredible value for us, for our shareholders, and certainly for these global communities of players across Apex and the Jedi series.

“And you should imagine that there’s some other things going on at Respawn that we’re very excited about, that we’re not going to talk about but that we’re very excited about just given the quality of that group.”

Wilson didn't go into details about the projects, but fans are looking forward to a number of unnamed games in the pipeline.

As well as an untitled 'Star Wars' first person shooter, the studio is also working with Bit Reactor on a 'Star Wars' strategy game.

There has also been plenty of talk about work getting underway on a third 'Star Wars Jedi' game to wrap up a trilogy already started by 'Fallen Order' and 'Survivor'.