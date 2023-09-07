Google CEO Sundar Pichai has thanked users around the world as the search engine upon its 25th anniversary.

The world's biggest search engine celebrated the milestone of its launch date on Monday (04.09.23) and now CEO Sundar has claimed it is a "huge priviledge" for the techn company to still be around all this time later.

In a blog post, he said: "To everyone around the world who uses our products, our employees, and our partners: This month, Google will celebrate our 25th birthday. It’s a huge privilege to reach this milestone, made possible by the people who use our products and challenge us to keep innovating, the hundreds of thousands of Googlers past and present who have given their talents to building those products, and our partners who believe in our mission as much as we do.

The tech boss concluded his post by noting that they will embrace the rise of artificial intelligence as they look to the fture.

He added: "With AI, we have the opportunity to do things that matter on an even larger scale.

"We’re just beginning to see what the next wave of technology is capable of and how quickly it can improve. One million people are already using generative AI in Google Workspace to write and create. Flood forecasting now covers places where 460+ million people live. A million researchers have used the AlphaFold database which covers 200 million predictions of protein structures, helping with advances to cut plastic pollution, tackle antibiotic resistance, fight malaria, and more. And we’ve demonstrated how AI can help the airline industry to decrease contrails from planes, an important tool for fighting climate change."