Samsung is to hold an exclusive access event for gamers in training.

The tech giant behind the Samsung Gaming Hub will be taking over Samsung KX, in London on September 18 to help gamers of all backgrounds and experiences take their skills to the next level.

In a press release, Samsung explained: "Visitors will enjoy one-on-one gamer training and advice from experts, get to meet well-known content creators and learn about Samsung’s exciting new Gamer Training project. Event attendees will get an exclusive first look at the new Gamer Training program and YouTube channel, featuring expert tips from some of the most popular gaming influencers and Esports champions."

Twitch streamer QueenE will make a special guest appearance and will provide gaming fans with one-on-one sessions on Blizzard’s successful free-to-play team-based action game, Overwatch® 2 and gamer, content creator and rapper Randolph as well as content creator RageDarling and diversity advocate and Overwatch® 2 gamer LittleMoTAC will also make appearances.

For free tickets and more information, go to https://smyle.swoogo.com/samsunggamertraining.