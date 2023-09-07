Pamela Anderson is embracing a "new chapter" in her life.

The former 'Baywatch' actress is enjoying celebrating "natural beauty" and reflected on how her look has changed over the years since finding fame.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The 90's was the 90's, and now it's 2023. I like to do things that are different, I feel like... this is a new chapter of my life."

But the 56-year-old star joked her fresh-faced appearance doesn't mean she spends any less time getting ready now.

She laughed: "Natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror."

On Wednesday (06.09.23), Pamela dripped with jewels as she attended the launch of Pandora's Lab Grown Diamond District in New York and the blonde beauty - who is fronting a campaign for the brand alongside her and ex-husband Tommy Lee's sons Brandon, 27, and 25-year-old Dylan - admitted it was "nice" to get dressed up.

She said: "It's funny because, you know, I'm always in the garden now. I always have dirt under my nails.

"So it's nice to wear diamonds just to glam it up a little bit."

As well as working with Pandora, Pamela is also kept busy starring in a stage production of 'Chicago' and writing her autobiography and she's delighted to be juggling so many projects.

She said: "I'm doing things that I always wanted to do.

"I always tell my kids, 'That's what success is. It's doing the things you love.'"

Pamela admitted last month one of the reasons she's decided to go make-up free is the death of her make-up artist Alexia Vogel, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2019.

She told Elle magazine: "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear make-up."