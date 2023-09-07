Pamela Anderson finds buying gifts for herself to be "empowering".

The 56-year-old actress has revealed that she actually loves to buy her own jewellery, and each item has specific memories attached to it.

She told PEOPLE: "I think diamonds are really great gifts, but I think that if you can give them to yourself? That's empowering. I just bought some jewellery for myself. And it feels good.

"And there's no strings attached! So you're like, 'I can just wear this.' Because I attach so much memory - I'm such a romantic; I attach memories to every single thing I have - it just feels free."

Pamela also loves the "glamour" that comes with wearing jewellery.

The Hollywood star said: "I love glamour. I love being bedazzled."

Meanwhile, Pamela previously revealed that she's become "accepting" of her natural appearance.

The blonde beauty insisted that she isn't interested in Botox and fillers, as she'd prefer to age naturally.

Pamela - who became a global sex symbol during her time on 'Baywatch' in the 90s - told Women's Wear Daily: "I like to see my freckles. I like when my hair isn’t done. I like just a really fresh face."

The actress is actually curious to see how her features will change over the coming years.

She said: "I don’t like those injections, and that doesn’t work on me. I want to see what’s going to happen."

Pamela thinks appearing in public without make-up on is also a "powerful statement", insisting that she's now more "accepting" of herself than ever before.

She said: "That’s my look. And I feel like that is a power statement because I’m accepting myself a lot more these days, and it feels great."