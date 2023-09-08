Hannah Spearritt's release date for her tell-all book is set to clash with S Club’s reunion tour.

The 42-year-old star shot to fame in the chart-topping pop group in the late 90s, and her upcoming memoir is now set to clash with the start of the band's reunion tour.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Hannah’s book is full of explosive claims about her time in S Club and exactly what happened with her exit from the reunion tour.

"It will not be pretty reading for the group and it feels like Hannah is trying to overshadow the tour.

"Things have the potential to get very messy."

Earlier this year, it was announced that Hannah wouldn't be part of the reunion tour.

Despite this, Jon Lee previously suggested that she could rejoin the group at some stage.

Jon, 41, told The Sun newspaper: "She’s not going to be joining us on this tour but like I said, we’ve got loads of stuff that’s happening next year so the door is always open.

"She might join us on the project next year at some point."

S Club will also be without former band member Paul Cattermole, who died in April, aged 46.

Tina Barrett recently admitted that she's struggling to come to terms with his passing.

Tina, 46, told The Sun newspaper: "I was at home with my son, we were just watching TV and I picked up the call.

"At first I was just like, ‘This isn’t real ... it can’t be real. You’ve made a mistake’.

"I still can’t believe it’s real."

Jo O'Meara was also shocked and devastated by the news.

Jo recalled: "Our management called. Me and Jon were the first to hear. It was about half past nine on the Thursday night. I think I just went completely silent at first. It was awful."