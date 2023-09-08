Prince Harry has expressed his belief that Queen Elizabeth is "looking down" on him.

The Duke of Sussex made a brief visit to London on Thursday (07.09.23) to attend the WellChild Awards, having missed last year's ceremony to race to Scotland to be with his beloved grandmother before she died, and told the assembled audience he was sure the late queen would have been "happy" to see him still committed to the event.

Harry - whose arrived at Balmoral too late to say goodbye to the queen before her death - said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year when my grandmother passed away.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her and that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

The 38-year-old royal - who has Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - also discussed the "joys and challenges that come with parenting".

He said: "As a father of two - and three dogs, so basically five souls - I am acutely aware of the joys and challenges that come with parenting, and that's with kids who aren't facing health challenges.

"To the parent carers in this room, you have my sincerest admiration and respect. The level of support and responsibility you share daily is unrivaled and without fail. You deserve all the assistance that you need.

"It is our collective responsibility to continue to provide new and existing resources for you to advocate on your behalf and to help in any way that we can.”

Harry has been patron of WellChild, which supports seriously ill children and their families, since 2007.

From London, the prince is set to head to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, and is not expected to see his father, King Charles, or brother Prince William during his brief visit.

He will mark the anniversary of the queen's death on Friday (08.09.23) privately.