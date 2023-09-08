The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to the "extraordinary life and legacy" of Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William and his wife Catherine have shared a personal tribute to the late monarch on the one-year anniversary of her death on Friday (08.09.23), admitting they still "miss" her presence in their lives.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of the queen, including two featuring their own children Princes George and Louis, 10 and five, and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, they wrote on Instagram: "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W + C"

Meanwhile, Sarah, Duchess of York praised the queen for being a "second mother" to her and expressed her delight that her own daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie - who she has with her ex-husband, Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew - had inherited her "courage and heart".

The 63-year-old author shared an archive photo of the queen on Instagram and wrote: "You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart. You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation."

Sarah's younger daughter, Eugenie, vowed the queen will be "always in [her] heart".

Sharing a photo of them sitting on a bench together, she wrote on Instagram: "Thinking of you today.

“Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much. Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart.”

The royal family's official account on X also shared a photo of the queen in her younger years.

It was captioned: "In loving and everlasting memory.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022.

Earlier in the day, King Charles released a touching tribute to his mother.

He said in a statement: "In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us."

The king went on to express his gratitude for the "love and support" he and wife Queen Camilla have experienced over the year as they have taken on their new roles.

He added: "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."