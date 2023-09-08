Marc Anthony has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer attended a ceremony to unveil his name on the famous sidewalk in Los Angeles on Thursday (07.09.23) and he was joined by his longtime friend David Beckham who was there to see his pal get his name cemented into the landmark which stretches along the city's Hollywood Boulevard and down Vine Street.

Anthony said of the honour: "I've heard over and over again what it is to be humbled, this is absolutely humbling. This is sobering because I look at my family, I look at my friends, my loved ones, my daily conversations, these are the people that shaped me. These are the people that made me ... This is a symbol of keep doing what you're doing. I feel like I just started ... this is just the beginning."

Beckham told his friend: "Never change. You are a special talent but you are even more a special person,. Enjoy this moment because you have earned all of the love and respect that you feel here today."

The sports star went on to joke: "I learned salsa for one man only ... but please don't tell my wife."

The pair have been friends for more than 20 years and Anthony is godfather to the former footballer's son Cruz. The singer revealed he had no idea his pal was going to turn up for the ceremony because Beckham fooled him into thinking he wasn't going to be able to make it.

Anthony told 'Entertainment Tonight': "[I'm] going to kick his a** now, because he kept it from me ... He just wrote me a text about 15 minutes ago saying: 'Hey, congratulations. Sorry I can't be there ... I'm gonna kick his a**."

The singer was also joined by his his wife Nadia Ferreira and his sons Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19, from his previous relationship with ex Dayanara Torres.

The couple welcomed a new baby in June while the chart star is also dad to Arianna, 29, and Chase, 28, with Debbie Rosado and twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with Jennifer Lopez.