Meta is to reduce its news output in the UK.

Bosses at the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram have come to the conclusion that users do not come to their apps to keep up to date on current affairs and have now decided to wind down the amount of published news content on their platforms.

In a statement, Meta said: "We know that people don’t come to Facebook for news and political content — they come to connect with people and discover new opportunities, passions and interests. European news publishers will continue to have access to their Facebook accounts and Pages, where they can post links to their stories and direct people to their websites in the way any other individual or organization can."

The social network also explained that the move was all part of "ongoing effort to better align our investments to our products and services people value the most" and follows on from their decision to rename the News Feed as simply 'Feed'" in 2022.