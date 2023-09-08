Amazon, Apple and Microsoft are amongst six big tech companies named as "gatekeeper" services by the European Union.

Under new rules set out by the Digital Markets Act in an effort to combat "cornering" of the market, users in the EU could be able to send messages across platforms in what has been called an effort to "open the gates" of the Internet.

Commissioner Thierry Breton, wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. “The most impactful online companies will now have to play by our EU rules.DMA means more choice for consumers. Fewer obstacles for smaller competitors. Opening the gates to the Internet.”

According to reports, the companies will now have six months to comply with the new rules.

Alexandre de Streel, a professor of European law at the University of Namur and an academic director at CERRE, said: "Consumers will be better off because you will pay less and will be able to move more easily from one one platform to another. So that’s the endgame.”