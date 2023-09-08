King Charles’ accession to the throne has been marked with 21-gun salute in Hillsborough.

The 74-year-old monarch acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth - who passed away at the age of 96 following a 70-year-reign - on September 8 2022 and the bittersweet occasion was marked with salute at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, fired by Army reservists from 206 (Ulster) Battery, 105 Royal Artillery.

Colonel Matt Wills, the Assistant Commander of the 38 Irish Brigade and the Northern Ireland garrison, said: " We’re happy and excited because it’s an anniversary of the accession of our new king, but at the same time an accession usually follows a death and so it was only 12 months ago that we lost the late Queen, which probably is still affecting all of us."

The occasion was also marked with a 41-gun salute at midday in London's Hyde Park, as well as 62-gun salute fired at the Tower of London by The Honourable Artillery Company.

Elsewhere, as the nation marked the loss of Her Late Majesty, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla attended a memorial service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.

The Rev Kenneth Mackenzie, minister of Crathie Kirk, who officiated at the event, said: 'It was a simple reflective time, a time where we were able to give thanks for the life of the late Queen and recognise the poignancy of this day for that family and this community, as well as the nation and Commonwealth. I think that those of us that did get to see the Queen in different situations, but particularly up here, felt it today, were reminded of the loss. But we were also glad, just as the family were able to gather here last year, some members of the family were able to be here.

"And wherever they might be, in their own homes or wherever, I'm glad that people will have the opportunity to reflect and gives some thanks for the life of the Queen."

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended another memorial service at St. Davids Cathedral in St Davids in Pembrokeshire, whilst the King and Queen will remember the life of Queen Elizabeth with private prayers at Balmoral, where she passed away just after 3pm.

They wrote on Instagram: "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W and C"