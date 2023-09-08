Megan Fox had "a lot of fun" voicing a character in 'Mortal Kombat 1'.

The 37-year-old actress voices the part of Nitara, a vampire introduced in 'Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance', in the new video, and Megan has revealed that she loved being part of the iconic franchise.

The Hollywood star said in a trailer: "It’s cool to be in the game. Because I’m not really just voicing it. It’ll be like, she’s kind of me."

Megan also admitted that the role took her out of her comfort zone, to some extent.

The actress confessed to relishing the challenge.

She said: "It does force me to tap into areas of myself that I’m not comfortable. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and it’s caused me to be more free with myself."

Megan previously confessed to being a big fan of the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise.

Asked about her favourite video games during a 2009 interview with What They Play, Megan replied: "Anything 'Mortal Kombat'. I have that down and I don't cheat.

"That game just works well with my brain. The way my brain fires signals works well with how that game works. And I'm just really good."