Electronic Arts (EA) is keen to learn lessons from Disney's franchise model.

The video game company has enjoyed huge success over the years - but Andrew Wilson, the company's CEO, has revealed that EA is still taking some inspiration from Disney's triumphs.

During an appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference, Andrew said: "If you stop now and fast forward, the biggest IP on the planet actually are video game IP. If we look at Apex or The Sims, we have hundreds and hundreds of millions."

The CEO explained that EA owns IP that operate at a similar level to some of Disney's offerings, and he's now keen to replicate some of the media company's success.

EA has already enjoyed huge success with the 'FIFA' franchise, among others, but Andrew believes there's still much more room for growth.

He said: "Of our 700 million people in our network about half of them are deeply engaged in user-generated content. So this is a big part of the engagement flywheel for our future."

Andrew also noted that the gaming industry finds itself in the midst of significant change.

He explained: "In the old world, play was for five weeks, it was offline. It was single player. We made it multi-play, we took it online, you now play 365 days a year."