Mike Yarwood has died at the age of 82.

The comedian and impersonator - who became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s with his impressions of Prime Ministers Harold Wilson and Edward Heath - passed away on Friday (08.09.23).

The Royal Variety Charity said in a statement: "He leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry.

"Mike Yarwood quickly rose to prominence for his exceptional ability to mimic the voices and mannerisms of countless celebrities and public figures.

"His talent for impersonation brought smiles to the faces of millions and his unique ability to capture the essence of his subjects made him an icon in the comedy world.

"Throughout his career, Mike graced television screens nationwide, becoming a household name in the 1960s and 1970s.

"His variety shows, including 'The Mike Yarwood Show', and 'Mike Yarwood In Persons', captivated audiences and showcased his uncanny talent for mimicry on prime-time television for two decades.

"'The Mike Yarwood Show' (1977) holds the record for the largest single Christmas Day audience of 21.4 million viewers.

"Mike's family have asked that their privacy be respected during this sad and difficult time."

Yarwood spent his later years at the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south-west London, and passed away in hospital.