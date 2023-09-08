Jamie Foxx's girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp has been a "source of support" following his recent health scare.

The 55-year-old actor has been dating Alyce for over a year and he turned to her for help and support as he recovered from an undisclosed “medical complication" earlier this year.

A source told Us Weekly: "Things are going really well with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce. Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy and they spend as much time together as possible.

"They’ve told one another they love each other, and they have an amazing time whenever they’re together. Alyce has a great sense of humour so she’s able to keep up with Jamie. They have a very playful banter and she keeps him on his toes which he loves.”

While Jamie has not shared details of his medical issues, he admitted he worried about if he was "going to make it through".

He said on Instagram in July: "I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”