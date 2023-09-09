Todd and Julie Chrisley have had their prison sentences reduced.

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars were put behind bars after being found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud and Todd,54, had been sentenced to 12 years in prison whilst Julie, 50, received seven years.

Now, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Todd’s sentence has been reduced by two years, meaning he will leave prison in January 2033, whilst his wife – with whom he has Lindsie, Kyle, Chase, Savannah and Grayson - will now be released 14 months sooner than planned in October 2028.

Todd and Julie's attorney Jay Surgent explained following the appeal: “The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals can reverse the District Court, or they could remand the case back for hearings that should have been held that were not held during the course of this trial. We argued very vigorously that their constitutional rights have been violated, and that they basically were not given a fair hearing. It's all in black and white, actually.”

Todd is installed at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, and Julie is housed in the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Eldest daughter Savannah, 25, - who has been entrusted with the care of her siblings Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10 – recently claimed that she was told to "strategically distance" herself from her parents after they went to jail.

Speaking on her 'Unlocked' podcast, she said: " I was told that I needed to strategically distance myself. 'We need to focus on your brand, Savannah,' and I don't care. Money means nothing. When you're literally stripped of everything, and I'm 25 now without my parents, that have been my whole life - literally, there has not been a sporting event, a school event, nothing. I never had to wonder, 'Where's Mom? Where's Dad?'

“They were always there and present. So, it sucks and it's tough, but it's the cards that I've been dealt, and those are my parents. So, I'm not just gonna give up when the going gets tough. I'm digging my heels in harder and I'm fighting for what I know is right. That's the biggest thing for me.”