Alexa Nikolas has claimed that Joe Jonas asked her to send him naked pictures of herself.

The 31-year-old actress took to social media on Friday (08.09.23) evening to claim that former Disney Channel star Joe – who recently announced his split from wife Sophie Turner – had asked her to send him risqué snaps of herself at a time that he was wearing a ring to symbolise his plea to preserve his virginity for marriage.

She wrote on X: “I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes.”

Alexa is best known for having played Nicole Bristow in two seasons of the Nickelodeon comedy drama series ‘Zoey 101’ in the 2000s and previously claimed she was "put through the ringer" by the show's lead actress Jamie Lynn Spears who "just didn't seem to like" her from her very first day.

Speaking on the 'H3 Podcast', she said: “I got put through the wringer on that show, it was a pretty bad three years.

"Jamie Lynn Spears just created a very toxic, unhealthy work environment.”

Alexa believed her "bubbly" personality rubbed her co-star up the wrong way, and while she initially thought Jamie Lynn was shy or wary of new people because of the global fame of her sister, Britney Spears, she claimed things "slowly escalated".

Explaining Jamie Lynn would refuse to invite her to cast lunches in her trailer, Alexa said: “It just started to snowball, basically, and then it became bullying where she would just say harsh things to me like, ‘Why do you smile so much?’ You know like this kid bullying s*** basically. But you know, at that time it hurt. When I was a kid.”