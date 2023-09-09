The PC port for 'Final Fantasy 16' is officially in development.

Producer-and-director Naoki Yoshida confirmed at PAX West on Sunday (03.09.23) will receive improvements and two paid DLCs, one of which is all about Valisthea, on top of a free update, out now.

Speaking at the event, he said: "We are aware that many of you have been asking for a PC version.

"So allow me to take this opportunity to officially announce that development on a PC version is currently underway.

"It's been just over two months since the game's release, and we've received an enormous amount of feedback from players around the world.

"The development team and I have also been watching your streams and videos, paying special attention to what everyone thinks of Final Fantasy 16. We put our all into creating this game, so it's a real joy to see so many different reactions.

"And so, as an expression of our sincerest gratitude, we are releasing a free update available for download today."

The fresh update brings a new weapon skin feature and different outfits for Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua.