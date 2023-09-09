I want to study at Oxford University, says Geri Horner

Published
2023/09/09 19:00 (BST)

Geri Horner wants to study at Oxford University.

The 51-year-old singer - who shot to stardom in the 90s as part of the Spice Girls - has revealed that she'd love to study history and English at the world-famous university.

Geri told the Guardian newspaper: "I’d like to go to Oxford University to study history and English. I said it out loud for the first time this morning. I’ve every intention of making it happen one day: keep an eye out for me in your lectures."

The chart-topping star feels that she under-achieved during her school years.

And although she's enjoyed huge success during her pop career, Geri still harbours some regrets.

Geri said: "I don’t feel I achieved what I could have at school.

"I was always slightly distracted. I did OK, but my focus wasn’t there. Towards the end of my A-levels, I started to do well. Then life took me in a different direction."

Geri celebrated her 51st birthday on August 6, and the singer received plenty of well wishes from her Spice Girls bandmates.

Alongside a throwback photo, Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram at the time: "Happy birthday @gerihalliwellhorner!! Love you!!! xx (sic)"

Emma Bunton - who was previously known as Baby Spice - wrote: "Love you to bits [heart emoji] Happy Birthday my soul sister @gerihalliwellhorner [cake and balloon emojis] Hope you’re being spoilt and sending lots of hugs [heart emojis] (sic)"

Melanie C also sent her best wishes to her Spice Girls bandmate.

The 49-year-old pop star said: "Happy Birthday @gerihalliwellhorner! Wow, these birthdays come round fast! We’ve made so many wonderful memories together, I’m hoping we can make more before too long. Have a fantastic day, love you to bits Ginge [heart and Union Jack emoji] (sic)"

