The Prince of Wales wants to teach his children "how to lose well".

Prince William is a big sports enthusiast and he's determined to teach his kids - Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five - that there's a right and wrong way to lose.

During an appearance on 'The Good, The Bad and The Rugby' podcast, William explained: "The team environment of sport played a big part in my life and my upbringing. I gelled and loved being in that quadrant of fear, noise, competitiveness with your mates and your team around you.

"I loved the highs and the lows, looking out for each other if someone got injured or if someone was feeling a bit left out, you’d go and make sure they’re included."

William, 41, actually became the President of England's Football Association back in May 2006, and he's already trying to teach his kids "to understand how to lose".

He said: "It’s that camaraderie, that relationship-building [and] learning to lose, which I think we’ve got to concentrate more on nowadays. I think people don’t know how to lose well.

"Talking about our children in particular, I want to make sure they understand that. It’s really important from a young age to understand how to lose and why we lose and then to grow from it through that process."

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales has revealed that her children are already keen to play all kinds of sports.

The 41-year-old royal - who is patron of the Rugby Football Union in England - shared: "What’s really interesting is that they all have very different temperaments. As they are growing and trying out different sports, and it’s going to be to see how that grows and develops [over time]."