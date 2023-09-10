Stassi Schroeder has given birth to her second child.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star and her husband Beau Clark welcomed their son Messer Rhys - a brother for two-year-old Hartford - into the world on 7 September, and while they are smitten with the new arrival, they joked they are concerned their daughter will "terrorise" her new sibling.

Sharing a series of photos of herself with Messer, Stassi wrote on Instagram "MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 am on September 7th, 7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches.

"We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him.(sic)"

The couple revealed in March they were expecting a baby boy, just a week after announcing Stassi's pregnancy.

They shared a video of them finding out the news on their 'The Good The Bad The Baby' podcast and the 35-year-old reality star admitted the news hadn't come as a shock.

She said: "I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy. I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe… I don't know how to f****** explain it."

Stassi - who married Beau in 2020 - previously admitted she wants a "s*** ton" of children.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "It is my fantasy to have a s*** ton of children, a lot of them.

"But children are really expensive. I’m discovering as life goes on - they’re very expensive and I feel like they’re the most time-consuming thing in the entire world."

Despite this, Stassi insists she won't be rushing into any big decisions.

She said: "When I think about what I want my children’s lives to be like, I want to be able to devote so much attention to each of them and give them as much as possible.

"I’m like, ‘If I had a third, how would I give that one as much attention as these other two?’ So at this point, I feel like two is a great number for me, but never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know."